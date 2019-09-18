Called 7 ways to treat hair loss
Doctors from the USA called 7 ways to treat such common problems as hair loss. Among the best was a transplant, but the procedure is expensive.
The day a person loses more than 100 hairs, but it kompensiruet due to the growth of new. In the worst case, if this process stops, there is a risk of baldness. Among the causes of hair loss can be diseases of internal organs, malfunction of which violates the nutrition of the follicles, weakening them. Hair loss is often associated with vitamin deficiency, intake of drugs, changes in the hormonal background, unhealthy habits, ultraviolet radiation, genetics.
Doctors told about the effectiveness of the drug Minoxidil to strengthen her hair. Its benefits have been proven after research. Minoxidil is recommended to use not less than 6 months. The drug has side effects: scalp irritation, hair growth on the hands and face after contact with a substance palpitations.
Another useful for hair ingredients — finasteride. It inhibits the production of dihydrotestosterone by the body, is able to narrow the hair follicles. According to the results of scientific works, the drug stimulates hair growth in 66% of men. The effect lasts as long as the person takes it. The experts advise to apply the medicine to people over 60, as it pertains to sexual attraction and the development of depression, prostate cancer.
An effective way to keep the hair — hair transplantation. Among the downsides of the procedure was its high cost, the emergence of pain, bleeding, scarring. The list includes manipulation to remove the bald areas and the convergence of the hairy regions of the skin. With hair loss help fight combs which emit laser light, as well as removal and transplant of the hairy parts of the skin on problem areas.