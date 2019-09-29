Called 8 foods that should not be consumed on an empty stomach
Experts in the field of medicine and health called 8 foods that are absolutely not recommended to drink on an empty stomach. Otherwise, in the body can result in unpleasant symptoms and increased risk of several diseases.
It is not advisable to drink on an empty stomach yogurt. Despite the presence in the composition of this product is useful of the probiotics on an empty stomach it can provoke the secretion of hydrochloric acid, which destroys lactic acid bacteria. Fasting should not eat bananas, as in the body will increase the magnesium level, as this will negatively affect the cardiovascular system. No experts recommend immediately after waking up to drink coffee. The drink activates the production of stomach acid, which can be a heartburn and lack of serotonin will cause depression and depression.
For the gastric mucosa harmful drinking on an empty stomach carbonated beverages and pears, and rich tannins tomatoes and persimmons can cause the development of pancreatitis, colitis or gastritis. Fresh juices stimulate the production of pancreatic enzymes, therefore, it is desirable to drink after a meal. The eighth and last product that you can’t eat on an empty stomach — sweets. They raise the level of glucose in the pancreas which “reacts” an abrupt release of insulin. This eventually leads to insulin resistance and increased appetite.