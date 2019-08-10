Called a healthy alternative to cheesecake and rolls

August 9, 2019
What to replace junk food.

Professional nutritionist Albina Komissarov believes that delicious, but not wholesome foods from restaurant menus and popular unhealthy meals can be replaced with a healthy alternative. According to her, the taste quality will not be pleased, and the figure and health will benefit.

On insragram page she listed the most common food and drinks, and told than they can be replaced. Healthy alternatives will help reduce calories, thus, without giving up favorite foods.

Classic cheesecake

Very tasty, but quite greasy. Good cheesecake with a smooth texture and berries will not be worse than the cheesecake.

Fruit smoothies

Is the place to be, if you can not eat or need a quick recharge, or you/child no other way to eat fruit. However, this is still a large amount of fructose at once. Replace the part of fruits vegetables/herbs, choose a lightweight Foundation water/yogurt/low fat milk, make a thick smoothie to keep whole pieces.

Baked rolls and tempura

Drop that into the rice add the sugar, but the rolls in the batter and with a lot of sauce or cheese — not the best option. But the rolls with seaweed, vegetables and fish — great for a full meal.

