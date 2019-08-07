Called a means of stimulating the brain of elderly people
To improve the brain function of the elderly scientists at the University of Delaware studied for several years. They identified which product or substance will help older people improve memory and focus in the classroom and so on.
The researchers conducted a series of experiments, for participation in which invited people aged 65 to 70 years. They were divided into two groups and suggested that different degrees of using the juice of tart Montmorency cherries.
One group of volunteers drank the juice for 12 weeks daily for 240 ml of juice. The second group drank a liquid placebo.
It should be noted that all subjects have never smoked, never used alcohol and drugs that affect the brain.
In the experiment, participants in the first group the work of the brain has improved markedly: they were faster to perform tasks, less to go wrong and act quickly.
Participants in the second group remained at the level from which you began the experiment.
Experts have found the secret to drinking cherry juice – the point is that cherry has a biologically active compound is a polyphenol, anthocyanin and melanin. According to scientists, these substances help to normalize blood pressure and it is the main factor in the brain.