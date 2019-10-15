Called a simple indication that the person will live to 80 years old
Scientists-gerontologists call the human gait marker, allowing you to accurately determine the propensity for longevity. Depending on the tempo of the gait is possible to judge, what are his chances of surviving to 80 years.
If in 70 years a person walks vigorously as in his youth, his chances of living to 80 years and longer, is very high. This scientific opinion was voiced at the Russian-Japanese open conference “focus on healthy longevity in Russia” held in Moscow.
Speaking at the President of the Japanese National center for geriatrics and gerontology of Hidenori Arai told that his colleagues for a long time analyzed the walking speed in humans aged 60 to 80 years. The first time they began to carry out measurements in 1997. Then walking tests was repeated 10 years later.
In the result, it was found that if a person at the age of 70 years to maintain a vigorous pace of walking (about 1.5 meters per second), the probability that he will live to be 80 years old, sostavlyayushchikh 100%. percentage chance of living to 80 years old. If at this age, walking speed was 0.5 meters per second, the chances of a person to live another 10 years accounted for only 15-35%, and most of them were women, not men.
“The pace of walking can serve as a good indicator to accurately predict the life expectancy of a particular person. The faster the person moves in a usual mode, — the longer he will live”, — said Hidenori Arai.