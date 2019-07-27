Called admissible of coffee a day

About the benefits of coffee say more.

However, what dose can be considered safe, is still disputed in some scientific articles talked about 8, 10 or even 20 cups of coffee a day.

Названа допустимая норма кофе в день

The answer, it seems, found the scientists, who analyzed almost 1,300 studies on coffee and then published the results of a research in the journal Circulation.

In these studies we investigated the effect of coffee and the contained caffeine on heart health, bones, kidneys, liver, reproductive capacity, and more.
They, like their predecessors, have confirmed that moderate consumption of coffee benefits significantly outweigh the potential harm associated with the consumption of the drink. Moderate they called the daily consumption of four cups of coffee a volume not exceeding 250 ml.

The team from Australia indirectly confirms the findings – the scientists say that drinking more than 6 cups of coffee a day is harmful as this amount of drink can harm the heart and blood vessels.

Note that the scientists paid attention mostly to coffee and caffeine, is estimated that in the average Cup contains 80 mg of this component.

