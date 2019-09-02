Called alcoholic beverage that is good for your colon
Moderate consumption of red wine has beneficial effects on the digestive system. Scientists from king’s College London analyzed the effect of beer, cider, red and white wine on the intestinal microbiome. To do this, they studied the effect of alcohol on the 916 participants, writes the scientific journal Gastroenterology.
Scientists found that the microbiome drinking red wine was more diverse than those who prefer other types of alcohol. The relationship did not disappear when accounting for: Libra, regular diet, age and socio-economic status of participants.
Moderate consumption of red wine has a favorable effect on the intestinal microflora. Wine lovers are less prone to weight gain and the accumulation of “bad” cholesterol. What supporters of the red wine was less frequently observed obesity and high levels of “bad” cholesterol, the researchers associated with the indirect effect of the improved composition of the microbiota.
Wine has a positive effect on the intestine, only if it is eaten in moderate quantity once in two weeks.