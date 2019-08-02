Called an unusual cause of excess weight
The risk of obesity among fans of smartphones in this case increases by 43%. And all because of the fact that such people often miss the gym and consume unhealthy foods.
The more time a person spends with their beloved smartphone, the higher the risk of obesity. Today, many young people seem glued to these devices, they are continually touching them with your fingers, have something to look at, listen to, print messages, download apps and use other functions of smartphones. Research has shown that if students spend at least 5 hours with their phones in hand, the likelihood of obesity, they have 43% higher compared to peers who spend on smartphones less time.
This is due to the fact that fans of mobile phones are twice as likely to lean on sweet drinks and fast food as well as pastries. In addition, they are twice less likely to play sports, as found by scientists from the University of Simon Bolivar in Colombia. This is yet another study conclusively proving the ability of smartphones to break the process of metabolism, to provoke sleep disorders and reduced self-control. All of these factors can lead to obesity.
The Columbia scientists believe that the doctors today have to perceive smartphones as a major risk factor when assessing the health status of patients. It is known that obesity predisposes to the development of cardiovascular diseases, but increases certain types of cancer. Their findings are made on the basis of observations more than 1,000 students of both sexes in the period from June to December 2018.