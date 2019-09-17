Called causes of dry mouth
Dry mouth is not a serious disease, but it can interfere with restful sleep. Experts examined and described the causes of the problem.
The most common cause of dry mouth is medication. Many pharmaceutical drugs, including antihistamines, diuretics to control blood pressure, have a similar side effect.
The drugs against Parkinson’s disease, which is called anticholinergic remedies also cause dry mouth. Sometimes they are prescribed to treat a variety of ailments. This problem can occur when dehydration, anxiety, diabetes, diseases of the liver and pancreas, the treatment of cancer, the Sjogren’s syndrome. If dryness causes severe anxiety or interfere the normal life, you should speak with a doctor. Maybe the doctor will review the previously assigned treatment.
Experts recommend to use in dry and artificial saliva, sold in pharmacies without a prescription. To cope with the problem will help special lozenges that stimulate the production of fluid.