Called common causes of headaches
Many people often suffer from unbearable headaches.
Doctors have called the most common causes of headaches and how to resolve it.
Reason 1: stillness of the poses within a few hours. Will help any of the facial gymnastics, grimace, head tilts.
Reason 2: chronic eye strain. The solution — short breaks from the computer, reading documents and concentrated looking in one direction.
Reason 3: the lack of magnesium. It turns out that the lack of this trace element like magnesium can cause occasional headaches or even migraines. What to do? Eat a handful of dried fruit or a banana.
Reason 4: dehydration. This is perhaps the most common cause of summer headaches. Well, if you’re a fan of stronger coffee… one way out — drink water.
Reason 5: the menu had a lot of protein. It is an avid meat lovers, the hot weather often suffer headaches. Go in the plant foods and headaches leave you soon.