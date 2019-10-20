Called croup, is effective to protect from diabetes and heart disease
Cheap cereals from barley – barley and barley – named Finnish researchers is particularly effective in protecting against diabetes and heart disease. Their use normalizes insulin and glucose in the blood, experts.
The staff of the Technical research centre of MTT made a statement that the food is made from whole grain cereals, lowers the risk of developing diabetes of the second degree, heart disease and blood vessels, and obesity is not worse than many drugs.
“For active metabolism needs the hormone GLP-1. It contribute to the development of not only medicine, but also the usual cereals, primarily barley and barley”, — said Finnish experts.
Scientists for the first time indicate the ability of barley to stabilize insulin levels and blood sugar. Previously, researchers at the University of Lund (Sweden) also stated that barley products help to reduce the risk of developing diseases such as obesity, type II diabetes and cardiovascular disorders. Scientists have discovered that barley helps regulate the glycemic index through a mechanism involving fermentation process of microorganisms in the intestines. This is due to the fact that barley is rich in carbohydrates, dietary fiber and resistant starch. Observations have shown that the addition of eating barley significantly improves the sensitivity of cells to insulin in the existing diabetes.
Another feature of barley: he from grains which contain a phosphorus – trace element needed for normal metabolism, calcium absorption and regulation of brain activity.