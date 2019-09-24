Called dangerous changes in the body after 40 years
Physicians called dangerous changes in the body after the age of 40, leading to the development of various diseases. To reduce the negative effects in advance to take care of health.
Primarily age-related changes affect the brain. Activity, and speed of thought processes fall by 25%, making the person forgetful and distracted. After 40 years begin to weaken blood vessels, develops hypertension, atherosclerosis, and various aneurysms. The course of the disease is exacerbated by the presence of harmful habits, stress, sedentary lifestyle. The most common diagnosis in people at the 4th ten – stroke. At this age slows down the metabolism, the hypothalamus becomes less sensitive, so grows the need for food and weight.
Age-related changes lead to the leaching of calcium. Bones become brittle, starts osteoporosis, insomnia, a constant feeling of fatigue. Vision can also be an unpleasant surprise, since the lens with the years loses its elasticity.