Called dangerous reasons due to which mood changes
Scientists believe that mood swings are associated with a chemical imbalance in the brain. To him, in turn, can lead to a variety of factors.
Hormonal fluctuations. Mood swings because of hormonal changes characteristic for the periods of teenage puberty, pregnancy, PMS, menopause. At these stages of life the organism is faced with changes in the ratios of hormones that affect neurotransmitters that regulate mood. For example, women can experience mood swings due to low estrogen levels.
Medication and substances. Mood swings or outbursts of anger are often “speaking” symptoms that the person is abusing some substances. Their long-term use alters the chemical reaction in the brain – in particular, changes the natural production of neiromediatorov, substances, providing a good mood and calm.
As for drugs, in their series cause violent mood swings can be antidepressants, some drugs for hypertension, and antibiotics.
Depression and bipolar disorder. In many cases, mood swings are observed precisely at the affective disorders.
Unbalanced nutrition. Between food and mood are connected. Many studies show that a diet high in fats and sugars depleted in vitamins and minerals, leads to changes in the gut microbiota, on a background of experiencing depressive symptoms.
Disease. To cause mood swings is also capable of a variety of diseases. On their list appear:
Experts advise not to ashamed to tell doctors about their emotional fluctuations. Ignoring the mood swings can lead to serious problems of mental and physical properties.