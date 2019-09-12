Called diet, can lead to death
The doctors spoke about the deadly dangers of crash diets and diseases that cause diets that promises quick and effective weight loss.
In the struggle with excess weight are few who wonder what will happen after this course of diet. Nutritionists explained that rapid weight loss is fraught with a number of health problems, which later will be extremely difficult to overcome. Fast diet the majority are indeed effective, but the weight loss is short-term and the lost weight will return, perhaps in greater numbers.
Side effects of crash diets may be: exhaustion, nervous breakdowns, exacerbation of chronic diseases, metabolic disorders, more weight gain.
Hard diet is not suitable for long term use.
Nutritionist Olga Usenko believes that the diet for weight loss should be primarily various and convenient. It should also match your taste preferences.
Normal weight loss is to lose up to one kilogram in a week. Everything else is a mockery of the physiology, which will lead to serious diseases.