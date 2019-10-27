Called diet for stomach ulcer treatment
A diet based on lemon, focused on detoxification and cleansing the body, is a good way of excretion of toxins and waste; at the same time, it promotes rapid disposal of excess weight.
This diet is known for half a century, but it became popular worldwide only in recent years.
This diet was developed by Stanley burrow for the treatment of stomach ulcers. In his book berrow tells how this diet helped one of his patients, who was suffering from ulcer for three years.
After eleven days of detoxification and cleansing of the body using this diet the patient, to the surprise of doctors, fully recovered. Then came a lot of healing, a positive result was achieved, usually after ten or eleven days of this diet. It should be noted that many patients dropped weight.
Detox diet aimed at detoxing and cleansing the body, is a way to support the body to facilitate the removal from it of toxins.
As you know, in the body due to improper nutrition, environmental pollution, negative emotions, sedentary lifestyle accumulates toxins and waste products. Consequently, detoxification isn’t — you need to change the whole style of life, to make it more healthy. You need to go on a healthy diet, regular exercise, learn to beat stress. And the detoxification and cleansing of the body will thus be a good tool.
How to prepare to detox and cleanse the body?
To successfully carry out detoxification and cleansing the body with detox diet, you need to prepare well, set goals that need to be implemented. To be clear what you want to achieve, and to imagine what factors could affect the result. Some, for example, believe that before you begin a diet, should go on a vegetarian diet, this will allow the body to better prepare for detox, and it will be easier to carry.
Cautions to consider
This diet is contraindicated to those who have undergone organ transplants, and those taking immunosuppressive drugs. Those who are preparing for surgery, it is also impossible to carry out detoxification.
Before you begin this diet, you should reduce the consumption of coffee, carbonated drinks, sugar, refined flour and foods high in fat.
Lemonade for detoxification
The main place in the diet for detoxification and detoxification is the lemonade made from the following ingredients:
Lemons.
Pure organic maple syrup (you can substitute a small amount of honey).
Pure Cayenne pepper.
Mineral water.
The diet lasts at least ten days.
How to follow it?
Mix in equal parts lemon juice and organic maple syrup. Keep this mixture in a vessel made of dark glass in the refrigerator.
Pour 4 tablespoons of this mixture in a glass of water, add a pinch of Cayenne pepper and stir well.
Ideally, you should drink this lemonade from six to twelve glasses a day, spreading them for the whole day and drinking a glass every time when you feel the hunger.
The maple syrup preserves like lemon juice and prevents oxidation of the vitamin C and enzymes.
In addition, you need to take a laxative morning and night. As a laxative you can use a sea salt solution (three teaspoons of sea salt per liter of water). A single “dose” is one glass of this solution.
How is this diet?
This process is slow and requires patience. First, you only drink this lemonade. Then, when you’re really hungry, you can add orange juice. On the second day to the diet adds vegetable soup and broth. On the third day you can eat fruits and vegetables. Then gradually add the meat, fish, milk, eggs, and other products that allow you to balance the diet.
When cleansing the body ends (tenth and eleventh days), you can return to a normal diet, but it is desirable that it was healthy food. This diet will help you change your food habits and avoiding junk food.