Called diet help multiple sclerosis
In patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease very frequently accompanied by a feeling of extreme fatigue.
And American scientists report that raising levels of “good” cholesterol (HDL) through diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, significantly reduces fatigue in MS.
Employees of the University at Buffalo have observed 18 patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis, have been ordered to observe the so-called Wallace a diet developed by a doctor from USA, which was discovered RS.
The diet involves high consumption of fruits and vegetables, b vitamins, fish oil. Allowed moderate consumption of meat, and products containing gluten and dairy products and eggs are completely excluded from the diet.
Before patients switched to a new diet, and a year later the level of chronic fatigue they have were determined using a special scale (the rating Scale of the severity of chronic fatigue). In addition, before the study and after it was conducted the analysis of blood samples of participants for a total cholesterol level of lipoproteins high (HDL) and low density (LDL) and triglycerides.
The authors claim that the maximum improvement in scales of fatigue was observed in those patients in whom occurred the maximum increase in HDL level in comparison with the indicators at baseline.
In turn, a significant increase in the level of “good” cholesterol in the blood were observed in patients with the maximum commitment to special diets. On the severity of symptoms of fatigue, participants in this study did not affect any reduction of body weight or even a reduction in the level of triglycerides and HDL.