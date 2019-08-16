Called diets that can trigger blockage of blood vessels
Not all of the power supply system as effective and useful as customary to consider: kettiya, raw food diet and Whole 30 —will harm health.
A raw food diet
A raw food diet called stricter form of vegetarianism in food used only raw products not subjected to heat treatment, meat, fish, seafood, fruits, vegetables, mushrooms and dairy products. It is believed that the raw food diet nourishes the body with vitamins and microelements, which can’t be obtained from cooked foods. In addition, this power supply system is one of the most effective diets.
Christopher Gardner, a nutritionist and Director of the Research center of nutrition at Stanford, ready to argue with that: according to him, the raw food diet is dangerous to health. To gain the necessary 2,000 calories a day, raw foodists do have to eat 90 tomatoes, carrots 38, or 60 of the plates with cabbage leaves. “The amount of raw plant food is absolutely unacceptable,” says Gardner.
Studies have shown that 25% of women and 15% men who adhered to a raw food diet for more than three years, had a too low body mass index. As a result of diet 30% of women lost menstruation because of the lack of fat in the body.
According to nutritionist, the cooked food is not only tastier, but healthier raw foods: it improves digestion and enriches the body with antioxidants — loyal defenders against disease and premature aging. Do not forget that products that have not undergone heat treatment can cause the infection.
Kettiya
Kettiya was developed by neurologists in the early twentieth century for the treatment of patients with epilepsy, and in the late 1990s and became popular outside of hospitals. The main condition diet — avoiding sugar and flour. Banned processed meat products (sausage, sausages), vegetables with high content of starch (corn and potatoes), fruits, dried fruits and alcohol. In the list of permitted products — oil and butter, nuts, eggs, mushrooms, meat, poultry, fish and seafood, vegetables with high fiber and dairy products.
The basis of kitovyy is fat — up to 90 % of the diet. Proteins are 7 % of the total weight of the products, and carbs — only 3 %. According to nutritionists, the predominance of fat in the diet can cause problems with the intestines and blockage of blood vessels. In addition, kettiya increases the risk of formation of kidney stones.
Whole 30
Diet Whole 30 (“all 30 days” — eng.) was developed 10 years ago spouses nutritionists Dallas and Melissa Hartwig. Over the last few years this power has become a real trend: Whole 30 promises to quickly get rid of extra pounds in eliminating dairy and grain products, legumes (including soy), alcohol, sugar and any processed foods for 30 days.
Nutritionists agree that the Whole 30 can lead to serious digestive problems. The fact that for normal functioning the body needs a balanced diet that includes grains and dairy products are rich in calcium and fiber.
If you do decide to try Whole 30, keep in mind that after the diet your body will again have to readjust and get used to the products which you previously refused. Such drastic changes can lead to the intestine.
Paleodiet
Paleodiet is often called the “caveman diet” — its supporters say that the food that was available to cavemen before the development of agriculture, the most useful and natural to man. The basis of the diet products with low carb and plenty of fats: vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, nuts, and vegetable oils. Dairy products, cereals, sugar and alcohol are banned.
Although this system of power held by many of the stars and the “angels” Victoria’s Secret, nutritionists advise to weigh the “pros” and “cons” before choosing paleodiet. “This diet has little to do with the caveman diet — said Gardner. — Our ancestors did not eat meat 24 hours a day; the basis of their diet are complex carbohydrates, which most plant foods, grains, legumes, vegetables and dairy products. Therefore, to exclude them from the diet is fundamentally wrong.”
Vegetarianism
Vegetarianism, which implies a complete rejection of animal products, have long ceased to be rare. This power system has many advantages, including the acceleration of metabolism and weight control; it is also believed that vegetarianism reduces the risks of cardiovascular diseases.
At the same time, nutritionists believe that eating meat and other animal products can lead to unpleasant consequences. Studies have shown that vegetarians don’t get enough amount of vitamin B12, folic acid (vitamin B9) and iron — these essential body components are contained in foods of animal origin.
“To adhere to vegetarianism or not, is a personal matter, but I am against severe restrictions in the diet, says Gardner. — An unbalanced diet always has a negative impact on your health, which can lead to anemia, gastritis, ulcer and other stomach diseases. Animal products contain important for the organism amino acids, so I suggest to use a less stringent form of vegetarianism and leave in the diet of dairy products, eggs, fish and seafood.