Called disease-satellites sugar debate
Experts in the field of medicine and health identified a number of disease-satellites of diabetes. First, the disease can provoke eye problems by causing damage to blood vessels and the development of retinopathy.
Symptoms of skin diseases in many cases, indicating a weakened due to diabetes mellitus the immune system, and this is an opportunity to seek the advice of experts and, if necessary, undergo treatment. Elevated blood sugar can cause tooth decay or gum problems, as it increase oral mucosal plaque. The results of the recent studies have shown that people suffering from diabetes, two times more than others prone to gum disease.
In addition, companion of diabetes can be neuropathy, which is manifested in the destruction of nerve endings. The signs of this disease include numbness in the extremities, and other problems indicating poor circulation. There is also a correlation of diabetes with the cardiovascular and digestive systems, sexual attraction and the work of the kidneys.