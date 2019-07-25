Called easiest way to lose weight in two weeks to 18 kg
Extreme protein and vegetable diet will help you quickly and efficiently lose weight.
According to nutritionists, there are many methods to lose weight, but among them is the fastest way. An effective diet will help you lose weight by -18 kg for 2 weeks and it really. Meal plan based on protein and vegetable consumption.
Experts in nutrition call the essence of this diet. She is eating every 3 hours. And the last meal should definitely include a Cup of yogurt. But there is one caveat: you can eat not more than what the woman is placed in the arm.
Nutritionists also suggest completely eliminate from the diet salt and sugar. Among the approved products should be noted boiled eggs, honey, cucumbers, chicken breast and cooked fish.
“You can also eat greens, and be sure to eat the cheese. All products are low-calorie, and quickly removed from the body. The most important requirement: to be a protein-vegetable diet can not be more than 2 weeks. But this time is enough to lose weight a maximum of 18 kg. If you extend the diet, it will begin exhaustion”, — experts say.
It is important to understand that each diet is harmful for the body, but many women are willing to do anything for cherished numbers on the scales. Therefore, nutritionists advise to use a less harmful food plan, which is a protein-vegetable diet. If to speak about the dangers of rapid weight loss according to the scheme, the nutritionists have noted exacerbation of chronic illnesses, reduced efficiency of the body, increased blood pressure and negative impact on psychoemotional state of a person.
However, all the “flowers” in comparison with the other diets. In addition, most people mentioned the negative effects on yourself to feel will not. The negative effect is only on people with chronic illnesses. So before you set for a diet you should definitely consult with a dietician. For if this is not done, the consequences can be dire.