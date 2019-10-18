Called easiest way to prevent dementia
In subjects with a high level of mental activity the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease decreased.
Scientists at Goteborg University in Sweden found that physical and mental activity in middle age significantly reduces the risk of dementia in old age, including the incurable Alzheimer’s disease, ending in death.
In the study, which lasted 44 years, was attended by 800 Swedish women. Among the volunteers conducted a survey in which they indicated their level of mental and physical activity. Mental activity includes reading and writing, attending concerts, singing in the choir, sewing and gardening. But researchers awarded participants points for each activity, and the maximum possible score reached 10 points.
Depending on the results of the survey, subjects were divided into two groups, one of which included the volunteers, who received no more than two points, and the other — from three to 10 points (56 percent of all participants). In a similar manner were assessed physical activity, and women are also divided into active (82%) and inactive group (17 percent).
During the study, 194 women had developed dementia, and 102 participants were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, 27 vascular dementia and 41 — mixed dementia.
