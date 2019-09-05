Called easiest way to protect yourself against strokes and heart attacks
At the European Congress of cardiology presents the results of studies showing that consumption of unsalted nuts twice a week gives the effect of prevention of death from cardiovascular disease.
“People who eat nuts two or more times a week reduce your risk of death from cardiovascular disease by 17% compared with people who eat nuts once in two weeks,” stated the authors of the new work.
Scientists analyzed the Association between nut consumption and mortality from cardiovascular disease in a random sample, which included 5,500 people over the age of 35 who did not have heart disease and blood vessels. Experts assessed how often the subjects ate various nuts — walnuts, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts.
The study, which included monitoring of the power of the people, lasted 12 years. During this time, among the participants of the project, 594 people have been diagnosed with coronary heart disease and 157 people were affected by strokes. To the final study 179 participants died from cardiovascular disease, and 458 died from other causes.
Before to assess the impact of nuts on protection of people from strokes and heart attacks, the experts took into account factors of age, sex, education, Smoking and physical activity. But after that, they said, “the relationship between consumption of nuts and the health of the heart and blood vessels was observed distinctly.” Most useful for the heart researchers found fresh raw unsalted nuts.