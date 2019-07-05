Called easy ways to improve nutrition

Nutritionists from the United States have issued useful guidelines that will help you to smoothly switch to a healthier diet. Changing food habits is, according to experts, a very difficult task, so try to solve it hurriedly not worth it.

People, accustomed to not very healthy food, but want to improve your diet, start with replacing meat for beans. Not necessarily to give up meat entirely, but once or twice a week can make a choice in favor of legumes, which are protein, vitamins and mineral elements are not inferior to meat, but more useful for the body.

Lovers pizza, avoid pepperoni in favor of pizza from vegetables. Today the pizzerias have a lot of variations of this dish such as mushrooms, green beans, zucchini and other dietary products.

Butter is replaced by olive. It (like other vegetable oils) can be used as a useful dressing for salads. If you prepare the filling based on milk and cream, you ought to be in tomato puree with seasonings.

A good alternative to potato — pumpkin. It, incidentally, can be used as raw materials for meals similar to French fries.

Instead of white bread you can buy multizernovaya and whole wheat.

All this is only part of the recommendations that were developed by us nutritionists for 2015-2020.

