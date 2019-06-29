Called effective fat burners
The use of these products stimulates physiological processes that contribute to more active to get rid of extra fat.
Diet is crucial for weight loss. On the pages of Newspapers nutritionists told what foods act as fat burners for the body.
Almonds. This nut is full of healthy fats, processing which helps to eliminate the body of old fat cells and speeds up metabolism in the body. The recommended daily dose of 43 g or about 30 peanuts.
Dairy products. The use of “milk” helps the body to more efficiently absorb the useful substances from food, which is important for metabolic processes. In addition, whey due to the contained proteins promotes muscle mass that requires more calories and therefore burns fat.
Green tea. Among the products that act as fat burners, one of the most active experts believe caffeine. The experts warn that is better absorbed caffeine from coffee, but from the leaf of green tea, so drink this tea to lose weight effectively. In green tea leaves addition to caffeine, also contains a lot of catechin — a joint action of two substances especially strongly stimulates the metabolism and processing fat into energy.
Hot pepper. Seasoned with chili pepper food contains ingredients that literally melt the fat in the human body. The substances contained in hot pepper, have positive effects on arteries, protecting them from accumulation of plaque that can lead to the development of atherosclerosis.
Oily fish. Salmon, tuna, mackerel, anchovies, herring, sardines are full of omega-3 acids – these substances help to actively get rid of excess fat deposits. In particular, they improve the body’s sensitivity to insulin and reduce the level of inflammation, stimulating the growth of fat tissue.