Called effective treatments
The physician, Alexander Myasnikov said that the procedures can give effect, but the majority are not related to the treatment of diseases.
In many Russian hospitals popular procedure without real medical effect, is the opinion expressed by the doctor Alexander Myasnikov. As noted by Dr. butcher, after the Soviet collapse medicine “hooked” on worthless procedures. Accustomed to them all to wean the people from work.
“It is impossible to deny the impact of these procedures indiscriminately, but in the vast majority of cases they are related to physiotherapy, rehabilitation and Spa — not to the treatment of diseases”, — said the expert.
First a useless procedure that is very popular among Russians, Dr. Myasnikov called hirudotherapy — treatment with leeches. According to the doctor, the therapeutic effect of manipulation of the leeches – zero. He also noted that leech therapy is associated with certain risks, because leeches can be carriers of bacteria that can infect humans and cause complications up to sepsis.
In addition, ineffective for the treatment of Dr. butcher believes banks and capsicum plasters. The doctor stated that the substance capsaicin pepper is a proven remedy for acute cases of arthritis and other joint pain, but it is used in rehabilitation, which is not needed for most people.
Mud therapy and hydrotherapy, according to Myasnikov, are not medical treatments – they relax like a Spa, but nothing heal. Other popular, but useless measures to get rid of diseases physician considers electrophoresis, chromotherapy and micropolarization.
In addition to butchers called completely ineffective as a method of treatment dropper to improve cerebral circulation. The medic stressed that the dropper is used mainly in the absence of alternatives, in two of the three cases, the patients prefer to drink the right medicine.
Why do treatments that do not cure, still popular? Thinking about it, Dr. butcher said that “people don’t want to change the way of life, wanting instead to the effect of the questionable manipulation.”