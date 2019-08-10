Called effective way to lose weight without dieting and workouts
There are 10 healthy habits that must be followed to obtain the coveted slim figure, but without strong constraints.
Habit 1. Your credo is “Balanced diet — always!”
Frequent hunger diet, regular detox, mono and other modern trend of the power system will definitely help to lose a few pounds in a short period of time, but then you will most likely return to normal diet and extra weight again waving you handle.
Try to identify your rate and estimated caloric distribution of protein, fat and carbs for the day. It’s not as hard as you think — the Internet has a lot of formulas where you can calculate your BMI (the body mass index) and daily calorie. But then you will be able to stick to one type of food that suits you.
Habit 2. “When I eat, I am deaf and dumb”
Since childhood we have heard this phrase from parents and our grandparents. But who would have thought that it helps us to look slimmer and more attractive? Try eating not to be distracted by TV, gadgets and magazines with Newspapers — it’s very distracting and you cannot focus on food.
Enjoy the moment, enjoy the food, thoroughly chew each piece. So you can get enough for a long period of time, which will allow not to break periodically for snacks and chocolate bars during the day.
Habit 3. Eat sweet without a twinge of conscience
There is nothing wrong with that, you will allow yourself the piece of chocolate or even cake. Meringue with fruit, cottage cheese mousse with berries — all these can and should indulge yourself, but after the main meal. When you put yourself in a frame is impossible, you can not immediately want it even more. So we are organized. There is a failure at the time of which we eat everything that is bad.
The rigid framework have a negative impact on the nervous system, and a small sweet break is not terrible. After one candy you immediately gain several pounds, and from further breakdown you will save.
Habit 4. Going to bed before midnight
The Golden rule of losing weight: time awake — bloated. Sleep has a positive effect on our body, try to sleep. 1.5 hours before bedtime can drink herbal tea with chamomile, Melissa, mint, motherwort. This will help to fall asleep faster, and will have a calming effect, will help to get rid of a headache, relieve nerve tension that we are trying so hard to eat in the evening.
Habit 5. Listen to your body
You should be able to discern the signals of his body and of the body. They always tell you what we lack. I hungry now? Or am I so thirsty? Remember, if you are hungry you will eat all you will offer and put on a plate. If you choose, or salad, or dessert, or a Burger, so no hunger — at this moment you can just drink a glass of water. It might be an ordinary thirst.
Habit 6. The more you eat, the better
Stable food intake at the same time help to improve digestion and even avoid problems with the gastrointestinal tract in the future. Stick to 3-times, and even better 5-Tarasovka power. Such a regime will not leave the stomach is hungry, but will not clog it completely.
Habit 7. Movement — life
Daily use of gym optional. No need to torture yourself so, and not enough time on the daily trips to the sport. It will be enough 2-3 visits per week. Also don’t forget about walking, Hiking, that you can abandon the Elevator and walk the stairs and escalators.
Habit 8. Follow the drinking regime during the day
But remember that if you do not want, do not need to fill in 2 liters of water is mandatory, but stick to 2-3 full glasses of pure water a day minimum.
Habit 9. Always say “no”
Quite a few clients tell me that the extra weight came from behind “I feel bad to throw it out”. This constant malnutrition for all the very much harm your body. Develop the system in the store to buy food for three days, count the number of products on a meal, you will be much easier not to break the bag of chips you grabbed impulsively at the checkout, plus you will save money on unnecessary purchases.
Habit 10. Be in harmony with yourself
The last point, but not in importance. In order to carry it out, you may need much more time than the others.
You need to understand yourself and your feelings. We constantly overeat of accumulated emotions — resentment, anger, loneliness, jealousy. The best tablet from it all — to eat. Try to understand yourself, sweet, fatty or salty food will not solve all these problems, of course, is the most affordable way, however, it is not effective. Harmony with yourself is the best healer of all diseases.