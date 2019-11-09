Called everyday factors that affect our youth
How often do we begin to pay attention to our skin, when it began to appear on her changes. Experts recommend that long before the processes of skin aging, to preserve her youth and beauty.
1. An unbalanced diet
In an effort to improve your appearance, many women experience various types of extreme diets that lead to disruption of metabolic processes in the body, leading sometimes to irreversible consequences. After conducting such “experiments” skin loses its healthy appearance.
2. Constant lack of sleep
Chronic sleep disturbance leads to a change in the color and condition of skin. Need to sleep 7-8 hours. Not superfluous will be and a NAP in the afternoon.
3. Posture sleep
Sleeping on the stomach, loved by many women leads to violation of blood circulation in the face, pinned to the pillow. In addition, the constant friction of the skin on the pillowcase leads to skin dryness and early appearance of wrinkles.
4. Sunglasses
A very important Council for the prevention of premature wrinkles. In addition, protecting the face from UV radiation by using sunglasses and hats, you will prevent the development of dryness of the skin.
5. The use of liquid
Regular intake of water will help to keep your skin supple and beautiful.