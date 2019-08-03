Called everyday things that can cause cancer
Oncologists came to the conclusion that in 80-90% of cases cancer is caused due to carcinogens.
In other words, a person is surrounded by substances that affect the body’s cells, causing mutations, leading to cancer. Such things a person faces in everyday life.
The experts decided to compile a list of very everyday things that cause cancer, according to health info with reference to marketium.ru.
Asbestos
With that many of us face in everyday life, while at work and even at home. Not everyone knows that the building materials often contain asbestos. It has no smell, so the presence of asbestos in the premises it is impossible to determine on the nose. Meanwhile, the inhalation of asbestos can lead to lung cancer.
Of course, from one breath nothing happens. But the systematic inhalation of asbestos is a serious risk. So if you have a renovation, do not forget to wear a protective mask. Often dust from asbestos accumulates in the back rooms like the attic or basement. If you want to assess the degree of contamination of the premises, you can contact the experts.
X-ray scanners
Radiation one is exposed to in the doctor’s office and in the area of inspection (e.g., the airport). “One-off” dose is considered harmless, and it all depends on the frequency of radiation.
In simple terms, in x-rays human cells are damaged and unable to mutate. Then it may be cancer. But many are shown x-rays, including women with a predisposition to breast cancer. How to be?
No need to panic. If you are shown an x-ray once a year, anything terrible in it is not. Do not refuse the study because of fear of x-rays. All in good measure: x-rays once a year will not hurt, and once a month in question.
Also, pay attention to this point: some clinics require a “fresh” pictures, and patients have to again go through the radiation in the clinic. However, if the pictures are fresh, then there is no need.
“Carcinogenic” air
As strange as it may sound, without air we cannot live, but it can cause serious harm to human health. It is, of course, about smog, about carcinogenic air pollution in millions of cars and factories. If in the CIS countries the situation is not so sad, in China, for example, difficult to do without a mask.
Authorities in major cities in every possible way struggle with air pollution. Somewhere build real vertical forest (towers covered with greenery), just motivate motorists to the fact that they changed on the bike. Anyway, if you were in a polluted area, without a mask it is better not to go out.
Alcohol
Not long ago, the International Agency for research on cancer put the alcohol on Carcinogenicity on a par with asbestos and x-rays. Alcoholic drinks is capable of causing a variety of cancers, including cancer of the lung, liver, pancreas, breast, etc.
The same applies to tobacco. You just imagine that you are able to protect themselves from serious carcinogen. Suffice it to say “no” to alcohol and cigarettes. Of course, you can afford to drink 1-2 times a month, when the body will easily recover from drinking. But a few cans of beer every day is still too much.
The sun
Sad but true: many favorite the sun also causes cancer, especially if you sunbathe in the most heat, are not protected and allow the skin to such a state that it slides in layers. Women fall into a special risk group of skin cancer. The most confident in their own health “polished” result in the Solarium.
In addition, many people mistakenly believe that in the North or in the middle lane the sun is harmless. It is not firing as in the South. Truth in this, of course, but harm that does not diminish.
Not to join the ranks of struggling with melanoma, do not ignore sunscreen, umbrellas, awnings and the time period in which it is not necessary to sunbathe from 11 to 15 o’clock.
A Solarium is generally better to “give up” because some scientists say that frequent trips to “Sunny cabin” cause a dependence on tanning.
Red meat
Scientists from Harvard are actively working on the study of the Carcinogenicity of red meat. Official confirmation has not yet been reported, but the fact remains: patients with bowel cancer, every one ate lots of red meat.
Especially should beware of different burgers from cheap eateries. The quality of the meat there is very controversial. To avoid the risk eat red meat no more than twice a week. Other days it is possible to enrich the diet of chicken, Turkey, seafood, fish.