Called food, leading to stroke and heart attack
All baked goods and foods containing TRANS fats, increase the risk of stroke and heart attack, scientists say.
Scientists at Yale University called food, which according to them increases the likelihood of life-threatening vascular diseases, including strokes and heart attacks. Their arguments are published on the portal MedicalXpress.
“Bakery products and products with TRANS fats, such as, for example, crackers and fried foods, increase the risk of stroke and heart attack” — are the words of the experts.
In the study, scientists examined the statistics of hospital cases in the state of new York for the years 2002-2013. Experts came to the conclusion that patients who regularly consumed fried foods, chips, crackers and other products containing TRANS fats, often got to the doctors in connection with the abnormalities in the cardiovascular system.
“After people have lowered the amount of TRANS fats consumed, the risk of strokes and heart attacks they have decreased six times,” stated the authors.
TRANS fats, or TRANS-isomers of fatty acids are artificial fats that have altered the chemical formula. Such fats can be formed by heating or in the process of hydrogenation makes the fat more solid (which is primarily convenient for use in food production). According to experts, the content of TRANS fats in products issue listed on the packaging, the terms “partially hydrogenated vegetable fat”, “cooking oil”, “vegetable fat” and “partially hydrogenated fatty acids”.
Previous studies have shown that TRANS fats do not participate in human metabolism, disturb the lipid profile and can lead to cardiovascular disease.