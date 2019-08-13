Called food rules during and after the flight
Ex-flight attendant and nutritionist Sarah Anderson called the basic rules of nutrition before and after the flight. By following simple recommendations, passengers are guaranteed good health.
As stated in the edition of the Daily Mail, stress and nervousness during the flight, changing taste preferences of individuals. Often passengers want to eat sweet or salty. A severe famine comes from the drastic dehydration.
Expert advises before flying to sleep well and to give preference to the dishes, rich in antioxidants and vitamins. We are talking about salads and juices. This approach will allow us to avoid overeating on the plane. Being in the sky, it is better to choose gluten-free options, vegetarian menu, beets and sauerkraut, which improves bowel function. You can take on Board olives, boiled eggs, cheese, and soda should be abandoned.
After landing day should not eat any processed foods and chips. To increase the level of magnesium is recommended to take a bath with coconut oil and Himalayan salt.