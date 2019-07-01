Called foods that trigger accelerated aging
Foreign experts have made a list of foods that cause accelerated aging, so it is advisable to minimize their consumption. The list includes sugar-containing food products and margarine.
According to experts, the rate of aging is influenced by many factors, genetics included. Smoking, sun exposure, and especially diet are also of great importance. As studies have shown, margarine brings great harm to the body because it contains TRANS fats that increase the risk of chronic diseases. He is also associated with the level of hydration, which affects the appearance of premature wrinkles. All foods carry a risk to look older than their years due to the large amount of salt. Sodium can cause water retention in the body, which could lead to serious problems not only with the kidneys.
Energy drinks contain large amounts of caffeine and other unwanted components. This combination can damage the teeth and contribute to dehydration. Sugar is public enemy No. 1 when it comes to premature aging. Sugar is a key cause of obesity and inflammation, not to mention tooth decay. Food product not only contributes to the development of diabetes but also is a favorite fuel of cancer cells.
The bread and pasta from refined white flour have a high glycemic index, which means they quickly raise the blood sugar level. This will definitely affect the appearance of the person. Recent studies have shown that cured meats because of the nitrates and nitrites used to preserve, puts the body at risk of cancer. This is directly related to accelerated aging. Completing the list is alcohol, the use of which should be restricted, especially sugar-containing beverages.