Called Green: in the United States was born on puppy is an unusual color (video)

In the US in the Canyon the dog had a puppy with a coat of green. On light there were eight puppies, but the unusual color is only one of them, reports the TV station KRDO.
It is reported that the first mistress of three dog CADDIE Williams decided that all puppies are black and white and gray.
However, turning on the flashlight on the phone, she saw that the fur one of the puppies has a green tint.
“It was such a surprise when she was born. Fortunately, I recently read an article about a green dog. So I at least understand what is happening”, — said the mistress of the dog.
The woman called the pup the little green miracle Green paint. The owner also noted that all eight newborns dogs healthy and feeling good.
GREEN GREAT DANE: Yes, you read that right. Caddy Williams of Canon City sent us this video of her new litter. One is not like the others.https://t.co/ATu31QO4lJ pic.twitter.com/XBkiKRQl1M
Scientists believe that the reason for the unusual color of the puppy was green bile pigment biliverdin, which stained his fur in the womb.
Veterinarians have noted that soon an unusual color the puppy will be gone. This happens when the dog will shed, then the hair will have a natural undertone.
