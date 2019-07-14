Called hazardous for the elderly products
The last time the Russians began to worry about health and to adhere to proper nutrition. Nutritionist Angelique Duval is interested in the issue and called hazardous for the elderly products.
Semi-finished products were invented to save time and money, but today they are on par with healthy food. In sausages and dumplings contains a lot of fat and salt, worsening the condition of the cardiovascular system, pancreas.
Roast meat for people over 60 years is dangerous because of the resulting in the cooking process of carcinogens that negatively affect the intestines. The menu should not include lamb, beef, pork, and switching to a diet of rabbit and poultry, on the contrary, is welcome.
White bread contains lots of carbohydrates, contributing to the rise in blood sugar, weight gain. Products of flour to use is allowed. The excess of salt, check the body of excess water, is dangerous for hypertensive patients. The only way to reduce consumption is to add a plate, not in the cooking process. Sugar is necessary for brain work. Daily rate a person can obtain from fruits and berries. Sand and sugar have an adverse affect on health.