Called healthy habits, life-prolonging
For many years in medicine, there are discussions about how to increase the human lifespan.
It is known that there are many factors which help you live longer.
For example, the more in the diet of green vegetables, the lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.
Studies show that the pace of walking is directly linked to life expectancy. Scientists from the University of Sydney found that walking at a quick pace reduces the probability of premature death by 24%.
During the observations more than 4 400 straight guy for 8 years, the researchers found that the desire to give happiness to your spouse has a positive impact not only his life, but the life expectancy of its second half.
Periods of fasting, which include, for example, abstinence from food for one day a week, increase life expectancy through effects on certain genes. Following a diet low in calories directly extend the lifetime, and overeating leads to obesity, diabetes and heart disease.
Monitor 3 000 people aged 70 to 90 years over 25 years showed that those who were walking 2-5 times a week, lived longer than the others.