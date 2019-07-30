Called industry 3 with an increased risk of skin cancer for workers
Specialists from Germany called the 3 sectors that are associated with an increased risk of skin cancer in workers. According to experts, people should be aware regarding this issue.
As people spend more than half their time outdoors and thus, under UV radiation are often, you are at higher risk of skin cancer. First place in this list is construction — 91%, horticulture and floristry at the second position with 85%, agriculture and forestry — 81%. However, even in professional areas, among which the profession of drivers or engineers of the buildings, being outdoors is also high — 40%, experts say.
According to the Federal Agency for safety and health at work (BAuA), the risks associated with UV exposure to solar radiation can be reduced by using adapted measures of protection. These include education of employees of the employer, adequate shading jobs, wearing special clothes, consistent care exposed skin areas with sunscreen.