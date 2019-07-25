Called “invisible” symptoms of brain cancer

July 25, 2019
British scientists conducted a study which showed that patients who have been diagnosed with a brain tumor, at the initial stages of the disease felt “invisible” symptoms.

Названы «незаметные» симптомы рака мозга

According to experts, in most cases, patients do not attach importance to new unpleasant feelings.

It is noted that many patients did not pay attention to emerging problems with memory, loss of balance, blurred vision, that became “more clumsy”, were more likely to experience fatigue, feeling of deja vu and feel some smells.

Some of them explained appeared discomfort, for example, the workload at work or old age.

“When I spoke, it felt like a little tongue-tied,” — said one of the participants of the survey.

According to published data, many respondents decided to seek help to the doctor only when they have a suspected stroke or dementia.

