Called juice, which is especially helpful to drink in the elderly
Cherry juice has beneficial effects on the body people with gout, improves sleep and helps to recover patients during rehabilitation.
The study involved people aged 65 to 73 years. The subjects had to drink daily for 480 milliliters of cherry juice. The experiment lasted 12 weeks.
At the end of the study participants noted an improvement in their condition. Meanwhile, the scientists found that the volunteers reaction to visual stimulus became faster by 4 percent.
In addition, the subjects were less wrong, completing tasks on episodic visual memory. A performance test on spatial working memory also improved: the error was less than 18 percent.
Recently, scientists from Stockholm conducted a study and found out that women have better-developed episodic memory than men. In the course of work, the data were analyzed for forty years.