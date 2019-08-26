Called leading to mortal danger the main mistakes of home canning
Called leading to mortal danger the main mistakes that are made during home canning of fruits, vegetables and berries. It is believed that heat treatment kills all the germs for this reason to replenish stocks in the winter buy wrinkled or bruised fruit.
In the markets there are boxes with signs: “Plum compote”, “Apples for jam” and others. Fruits and berries that have signs of rot or mold contain mycotoxins, which are hazardous compounds. They belong to the carcinogens, they can cause cancer. Even with multistage heat treatment of these components is not destroyed. Slightly damaged fruit can be used only to fertilize the soil, for conservation it is necessary to purchase fresh produce. When cooking the jam you need to use apricots, peaches or cherries, removing the seeds from them, as they contain is amygdalin, which translates in the body into hydrogen cyanide.
In home canned foods put aspirin, as it protects the fruits from damage and does not cause the turbidity of the solution. Doctors warn that large doses of acetylsalicylic acid is toxic and adversely affects the gastric mucosa. It is impossible to process the workpiece spoiled, since they are molds microscopic fungi that produce dangerous mycotoxins.