Called lowering blood pressure drinks

| August 1, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Scientists have named a few drinks, helps to normalize high pressure without drugs. All juices must be made immediately before use.

Green tea is rich in antioxidants that support blood vessels. A drink made from rose petals has on the body dual effect, that is, may increase and reduce the pressure. Chilled hibiscus is suitable for hypertensive patients, but, if made hot, will start hypertension. Useful pineapple and beet juices. Excellent results can be achieved with daily use.

Experts advise people with cardiovascular illnesses before using folk remedies to consult a doctor. Uncontrolled consumption of beverages can be dangerous.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.