Called lowering blood pressure drinks
August 1, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Scientists have named a few drinks, helps to normalize high pressure without drugs. All juices must be made immediately before use.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants that support blood vessels. A drink made from rose petals has on the body dual effect, that is, may increase and reduce the pressure. Chilled hibiscus is suitable for hypertensive patients, but, if made hot, will start hypertension. Useful pineapple and beet juices. Excellent results can be achieved with daily use.
Experts advise people with cardiovascular illnesses before using folk remedies to consult a doctor. Uncontrolled consumption of beverages can be dangerous.
