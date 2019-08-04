Called lowering blood pressure porridge

Nutritionists from the United States called the cereal that can help reduce the pressure. It turned out, people suffering from hypertension should include in your diet oatmeal.

Experts conducted a study involving volunteers suffering from high blood pressure. Daily, the participants consumed 120 grams of oatmeal. After 30 days, 75% of the citizens noticed a stabilization of the General condition. Pressures fell by 5-15 mm Hg.

Nutritionists noted that the oatmeal also improves digestion and helps to reduce weight. To improve efficiency in its preparation it is better to use a bit or to completely abandon the salt.

