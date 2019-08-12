Called methods of self-medication, which are worse than the diseases
The doctors called popular folk remedies that are more dangerous than the diseases. It is known that people like to self-medicate, and it can sometimes lead to tragic consequences.
Very popular lemon juice for teeth whitening. Teeth really can become whiter, but the acid in a large amount damage the enamel, and, consequently, appear to caries and hypersensitivity.
Burns many people prefer to be treated with butter. It is on time can reduce the pain, but has no medicinal properties. And because burn is a essentially an open wound, the lubrication oil can lead to infection.
To clean the ears sometimes use wax candles. Some people to get rid of sulphur, put in your ear wax taper and light the wick. When the wick burns out, the cone is removed from the ear along with the wax. Doctors warn that such extreme cleaning can cause hearing loss.
Experts have questioned the way to combat a hangover by soaked in alcohol a handkerchief. It is believed that this should ease the headache. The method is very questionable, warn doctors, can exacerbate hangover state.
Diluted with water, kerosene adherents of “traditional medicine” suggest to use for gargle in sore throat. Doctors say that the consequences of such procedures may be liver damage and poisoning of the body.
It is believed that young nettle helps with radiculitis, osteochondrosis, varicose veins, if you use it as a whip. However, such procedures are not safe – burns on the skin from nettles, in many cases, lead to allergic reactions. In a worst case scenario may develop angioedema, can result in death.