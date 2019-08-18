Called natural remedies, which will save your skin from scarring after acne
After removal of acne on the skin can be unpleasant scars.Experts have identified a number of natural solutions that facilitate a return to normal looking skin.
Honey is a skin moisturizer that does not contain any harmful preservatives. It stimulates the regeneration of the skin and when mixed with cinnamon provides the necessary effect, because of this dermis will become more clean and smooth. Onion juice will help eliminate obvious signs of scarring scars after acne. After a few weeks of daily use the effect will be very noticeable. You only need to chop a couple of onions, and then squeeze the juice from them.
Hereinafter called coconut oil, fatty acids which penetrate the skin contributing to its moisture and make it more radiant. Lemon helps to heal the skin, improves its elasticity and stimulates the growth of new cells. Aloe Vera removes dead cells and excess sebum, therefore, is another means to reduce the appearance of scars.