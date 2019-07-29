Called need for weight loss amount of water
Experts said that drinking water plays an important role in the fight against excess weight. To achieve the goal need to consume a certain amount of liquid.
The secret to effective weight loss lies in the process of burning calories, the amount of which is higher consumption. If diet does not help, you should try to Supplement their diet with water, because the body often accepts thirst for hunger. The result is incorrectly interpreted by the brain to signal a person begins to overeat.
Scientists have conducted a number of studies. The first showed that half a litre of water a day increases the energy level of the person at 24-30%. Second job revealed a relationship of fluid intake with weight loss. Increasing the daily amount per litre in the year to further throw two pounds.