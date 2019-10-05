Called nuts, they prevent the development of cancer
This food should be in every home.
Despite all the efforts of scientists and oncologists, cancer growth worldwide continues to increase. Only for the year 2016 was officially exhibited this diagnosis more than 1.6 million people. Taking supplements and medications that reduce the risk of developing cancer, we should not forget about some products, which necessarily must be on your Desk.
Chia seeds
These seeds have for their versatility not only because of the taste, but also high content of antioxidants. Also Chia seeds can boast the presence of quercetin, kaempferol and chlorogenic acid — substances included in the drugs for cancer prevention.
Red grapes
One of the more known anticancer compounds is resveratrol, which is rich in red grapes, or rather his skin.Additionally, this fruit contains a sufficient amount of anthocyanins and catechins — powerful antioxidants. Equally useful red grapes, both fresh and frozen.
Walnuts
In walnuts contain antioxidants, exceeding the amount of this complex in other nuts. Contained in walnuts-alpha-linolenic acid helps to fight the development of cancer of the colon.
Artichokes
The polyphenols contained in this product are negatively affecting the cancer cells in the breast as well as colorectal cancer. The use of artichoke helps to prevent the growth of cancer cells.
Blueberries
The uniqueness of this berries the high content of anthocyanins, which help fight cancer cells.
Brussels sprouts
Substances contained in the cabbage possess inhibitory properties against malignant tumors of the bladder, colon, breast, liver, and lungs. Sufficient consumption of this vegetable reduces the risk of developing prostate cancer.