Called often good reasons to eat buckwheat in autumn
Buckwheat provides the body with essential micronutrients.
In the autumn-winter period it is necessary to pay due attention to his diet. Products should contain vitamins and minerals that will help to strengthen the immune system and prevent the development of diseases.
Buckwheat – available and healthy product, so its presence in the diet should be mandatory. The composition of buckwheat include potassium, iron, folic acid, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamins b, E and PP. Thanks to these nutrients, this product has many healthful properties.
First of all, buckwheat is a champion in antioxidants among cereals. It contains flavonoids, which neutralize free radicals in the body, thereby preventing the formation of cancer cells. In addition, biologically active substances are effective against cardiovascular diseases.
The presence of buckwheat in the diet helps with varicose veins. Rutin, which is included in the product strengthens the walls of capillaries and blood vessels, enhances the activity of vitamin C in the body, and reduces blood clotting.
Buckwheat is useful for people with diabetes. Due to the large number of amino acids and plant fibre, it is slowly absorbed by the body, so protects it from sharp fluctuations of level of sugar in the blood.