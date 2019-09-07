Called onions, which reduces the level of cholesterol in the blood
Red onions – all available plant that turned out to be a very useful plant. It reduces the level of cholesterol in blood, strengthens immunity and has excellent antiseptic properties.
To eat more red onion is because of its very useful properties:
Red onion is a source of vitamins A, b, C and PP. This composition stimulates metabolism, promotes weight loss and rejuvenation of the skin.
It stimulates the digestive tract, because it contains acid.
Red onions contain high amounts of anthocyanins, which give it a distinctive color. These substances strengthen the immune system, blood vessel walls and help fight infections.
Another valuable feature – it lowers cholesterol levels. If the daily use of red onion, then after a few months the cholesterol level in the body drops by 20%.
Also, this onion has antiseptic properties that is useful in viral and bacterial diseases. In folk medicine it is used for the treatment and prevention of worm infestation and the treatment of gum disease.