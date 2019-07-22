Called optimal beverage to maintain a healthy lifestyle
Scientists believe that the drink of topinambura sposobstvuyut maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it should be considered the best. Correction of metabolism, disappears the risk of diabetes, showed a significant benefit in diseases of the kidneys and gastrointestinal tract.
It is established that the Jerusalem artichoke is a versatile tool and has medicinal properties. Its fruits are used in the manufacture of medicines required for improving the metabolism in the body. The tubers are rich in calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, iron, silicon and other mineral elements. The authors of the study believe that it is necessary to establish the beverage industry using existing production lines. It is a liquid with fine shredded pulp. To create a harmonious taste, you should add pineapple juice, peach or passion fruit.
It is recommended to mix Apple, pumpkin or carrot puree, and their content should be 15-20%. This crop is rich in carbohydrates, ascorbic acid and b vitamins, there is a complete set of amino acids and β-carotene.