Called optimal for a healthy lifestyle drink
Scientists conducted a study of the useful qualities of many of the familiar plants of the Jerusalem artichoke, or rather, its fruit. It turned out that the best drink for a person adhering to a healthy diet can become based drink of Jerusalem artichoke alcohol.
Another name for this plant is “an earthen pear”. The Jerusalem artichoke contains chemicals that are widely used in the manufacture of drugs used in the treatment of diabetes, obesity, problems with gastrointestinal tract and kidney failure.
Many people who adhere to a healthy diet, as supplements can use for cooking the tubers of Jerusalem artichoke. This was announced by the experts in their statement.
The popularity of this plant is increasing due to the content of useful carbohydrates, pectin, vitamins of group “b”, “C”, betta-carotene. As revealed in the composition of Jerusalem artichoke tubers protein, which fully contains the essential set of amino acids. In addition, the Jerusalem artichoke contains potassium, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, iron and other mineral elements that are necessary for our body.
The juice is a turbid liquid with the presence of pulp. To give the drink more fragrant taste, the scientists recommend to make a drink of Jerusalem artichoke in combination with juices of other fruits and vegetables: pumpkin, carrots, apples, etc.
For the production of this healthy drink does not need special technology it is possible to produce on existing production lines, which produce juices and nectars of different types of vegetables and fruits.