Called prevents the development of cancer products
The number of people diagnosed with cancer is increasing worldwide, although scientists are trying to find effective method of treatment. Experts called the products along with supplements can prevent the disease.
Chia seeds with delicious taste, contain antioxidants, chlorogenic acid, kaempferol, quercetin. These substances are part of modern drugs for prevention of growth of malignant tumors. The artichoke, but rather is in the polyphenols, serve as a protective agent against several types of cancer: breast and colorectal.
In the skin of red grapes is resveratrol, catechins and anthocyanins. The product is rich in antioxidants, useful in frozen and fresh form. Alpha-linolenic acid present in walnuts, is struggling with development of colon cancer.
Blueberries, rich in anthocyanins, destroys mutated cells. Do not neglect and Brussels sprouts several times reduces the risk of cancer of the prostate, lung, liver, colon, breast, bladder, reports PlanetToday.