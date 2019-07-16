Called provoking the appearance of acne products
Skin with acne or acne is mainly a problem in adolescence, but sometimes even in the process of growing it does not disappear. Experts in the field of nutrition has called the product the use of which can cause the appearance of flaws on the face and body.
People who have problem with pimples, you should limit the consumption of milk and its products, as they contain substances that trigger your body’s production of male hormones and cause acne. “Milk” should not be ruled out completely, but it is better to switch to sheep’s or goat’s milk. Provokes skin inflammation and fatty foods, particularly fast food, pizza, chips and other “snacks”. Not less harmful consumption flour and sweet. Foods high in sugar and breads from the flour activates the production by the sebaceous glands of fat, which leads to clogged pores and acne.
No experts recommend the consumption of peanutsalso affect the intensive work of the sebaceous glands. Notice this product can cashews or almonds. If skin problems is to minimize the number of drink coffee. Contained in grains acid increases levels of the “stress hormone” cortisol, which eventually leads to acne.