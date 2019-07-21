Called reduce blood pressure berries
Berries, lowers blood pressure, called specialists. During the experiments scientists have proposed to include in your diet a particular group of berries, which, in their opinion, will help Scientists called that lower blood pressure berries to get the pressure.
Scientists from the University of East Anglia and Harvard in the experiment, the following pressure of their patients. It turned out that the best remedy for this – the fruits are blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and black currant. If the berries at hand was not, scientists have proposed to brew the leaves of these plants and drink tea instead.
Thus, according to the experiment, the berries are able to favorably affect the cardiovascular system. The study showed that daily consumption of 150 grams of these berries in two-three weeks improve health and lead to normal pressure and the heart condition.
The specialists noticed that if the hand was not fresh berries, they are perfectly able to replace the dry fruits.
According to the leaders of the experiment, some berries will not be able to help patients with their use it is necessary to follow a diet and engage in moderate exercise fizicheskimi, dispense drinks containing caffeine and from Smoking.
The doctors remind us that untreated high blood pressure necessary because it can thicken the arteries, which can lead to cardiovascular diseases and even strokes.